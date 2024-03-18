American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.18% of LCI Industries worth $35,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LCI Industries by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in LCI Industries by 28.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LCII opened at $109.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.40. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $100.33 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.02.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCII. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Stories

