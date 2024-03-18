American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 351,401 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,401 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.00% of Planet Fitness worth $43,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $60.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.