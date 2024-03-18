American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 171.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 419,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $37,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF opened at $125.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.68. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $140.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,786 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,812. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANF has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANF

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.