American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,890 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of Invitation Homes worth $39,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.53.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

