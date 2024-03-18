American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $14,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,399,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $619,235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,934,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

NYSE:AMH opened at $36.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

