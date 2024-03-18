American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at American National Bankshares

In other American National Bankshares news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of American National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $30,616.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,985.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $30,616.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,985.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $29,628.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,836.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 697.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American National Bankshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $45.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

