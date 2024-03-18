American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Update

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 298,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the February 14th total of 337,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

American Software stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.70. American Software has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. American Software had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Software will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in American Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Software in the third quarter worth $4,195,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 31.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 113,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

