Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the February 14th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

AMKR opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMKR. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $934,068 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,860,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,421,000 after buying an additional 244,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,756,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,965,000 after buying an additional 959,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,142,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,752,000 after buying an additional 835,069 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after buying an additional 3,957,221 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after buying an additional 95,883 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

