Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the February 14th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Several analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.
Shares of AMRX opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.32.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
