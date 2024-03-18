Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $42,074.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amplitude by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Amplitude by 44.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

AMPL stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 27.73% and a negative net margin of 32.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

