Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

AMLX opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.66. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,529.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,531.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,674 shares of company stock worth $378,754. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

