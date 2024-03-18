Analysts Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Target Price at $263.70

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $9,048,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.9% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $274.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $276.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

