Analysts Set Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Fresenius Medical Care has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 4.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

