Analysts Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT at $47.00

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hub Group to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Hub Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hub Group

Hub Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HUBG opened at $41.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. Hub Group has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,602,000 after purchasing an additional 125,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.