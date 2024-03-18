Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th.
NYSE IRT opened at $15.57 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $18.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.43 and a beta of 1.06.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -914.29%.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
