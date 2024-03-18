Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,396,000 after buying an additional 4,576,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $52,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,920,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT opened at $15.57 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $18.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.43 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -914.29%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

