Analysts Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target at $39.64

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.52.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in JD.com by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

