Analysts Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target at $17.00

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, November 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,636 shares of company stock valued at $827,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 195.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 187,724 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after buying an additional 86,061 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $994.54 million, a PE ratio of -99.56 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 88.49% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

