Analysts Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target at $17.00

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
MGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, November 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 195.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 187,724 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after buying an additional 86,061 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ MGNX opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $994.54 million, a PE ratio of -99.56 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $21.88.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 88.49% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
