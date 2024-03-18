Analysts Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target at $17.00

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNXGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, November 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on MacroGenics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,636 shares of company stock valued at $827,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 195.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 187,724 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after buying an additional 86,061 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $994.54 million, a PE ratio of -99.56 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 88.49% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MacroGenics

(Get Free Report

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.