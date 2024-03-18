Analysts Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Target Price at $68.92

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,407 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,404,000 after acquiring an additional 711,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAS opened at $74.16 on Friday. Masco has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

