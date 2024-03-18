Analysts Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Target Price at $9.83

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 23,161 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $178,108.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,622,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,164,302.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $667,249.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,124.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 23,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $178,108.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,622,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,164,302.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,617 shares of company stock worth $1,555,386 over the last three months. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 275.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533,182 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,011 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,535,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,592 shares during the last quarter.

MCW stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.67. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $230.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

