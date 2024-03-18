Analysts Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) PT at $122.24

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

