Analysts Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Price Target at $46.50

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOG. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Johnson Rice cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.85. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,761 shares of company stock worth $168,998 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

