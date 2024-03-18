Analysts Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target at $79.83

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $84.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after buying an additional 40,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after acquiring an additional 359,371 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 764,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,968,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 383.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

