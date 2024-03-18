Analysts Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Target Price at $77.00

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $146,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,014.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $146,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,014.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,150,000 after purchasing an additional 85,329 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,162,000 after acquiring an additional 147,566 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,752,000 after acquiring an additional 109,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.21. Palomar has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $84.57.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

