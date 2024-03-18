Analysts Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Target Price at $74.00

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STNG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $73.27.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

