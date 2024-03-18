Analysts Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Target Price at $66.18

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,544,983.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,479.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,544,983.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,479.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,141 shares of company stock worth $13,951,333. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX opened at $60.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

