Analysts Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Target Price at $196.40

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.67.

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,092,609.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,973 shares of company stock worth $12,748,429 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $180.02 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $140.00 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 102.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.91.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

