Analysts Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Price Target at $375.80

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $375.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after buying an additional 133,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TopBuild by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,671,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $409.80 on Friday. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $184.50 and a 1 year high of $421.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

