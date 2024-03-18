Analysts Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Price Target at $375.80

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $375.80.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Shares of BLD stock opened at $409.80 on Friday. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $184.50 and a 1 year high of $421.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.
TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.
