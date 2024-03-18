Analysts Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Target Price at $35.20

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Verint Systems stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $78,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $2,533,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

