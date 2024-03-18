Analyzing Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aethlon Medical and T2 Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 T2 Biosystems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 478.03%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than T2 Biosystems.

This table compares Aethlon Medical and T2 Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $574,245.00 7.89 -$12.03 million ($4.99) -0.35 T2 Biosystems $11.00 million 1.27 -$62.00 million N/A N/A

Aethlon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than T2 Biosystems.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -106.28% -86.60% T2 Biosystems -453.18% N/A -129.56%

Volatility & Risk

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats T2 Biosystems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument that runs various diagnostic tests from patient samples; T2Candida panel, a direct-from-blood test that identifies blood stream infections that causes sepsis and candidemia; T2Bacteria panel, a direct-from-blood test, which detects bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Resistance panel, a direct-from-blood test that identifies carbapenem resistance genes; and T2SARS-CoV-2 panel to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus. In addition, it is developing T2Biothreat panel for detection of biothreat pathogens; comprehensive sepsis panel to detect bloodstream infections caused by bacterial and Candida species, and antibiotic resistant markers; T2Cauris panel to provide direct detection of the emerging superbug Candida auris in patient skin, patient blood, and hospital environmental samples; and T2Lyme panel, a direct-from-blood test panel designed to run on the T2Dx Instrument to identify the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

