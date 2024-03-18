Analyzing HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) and MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) and HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MIND C.T.I. and HashiCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A HashiCorp 0 4 9 0 2.69

HashiCorp has a consensus target price of $28.77, indicating a potential upside of 8.56%. Given HashiCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HashiCorp is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

MIND C.T.I. pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. HashiCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. MIND C.T.I. pays out 96.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HashiCorp pays out -151.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and HashiCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $21.37 million 2.08 $5.17 million $0.25 8.84 HashiCorp $563.14 million 9.22 -$190.67 million ($0.98) -27.04

MIND C.T.I. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HashiCorp. HashiCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MIND C.T.I., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and HashiCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 23.91% 23.09% 16.60% HashiCorp -32.70% -15.66% -11.74%

Volatility & Risk

MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HashiCorp has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of MIND C.T.I. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of HashiCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HashiCorp beats MIND C.T.I. on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, development, marketing, supports, implements, and operation of billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales cycle related activities. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising turnkey project delivery, customer support and maintenance, integration, customizations, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by organizations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection; and enterprise mobile messaging platform. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and resellers primarily to communication service providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, wireless internet service providers, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data. It also provides Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; and Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

