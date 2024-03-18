Analyzing LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Fifth Third Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINKBANCORP -18.34% 4.37% 0.49% Fifth Third Bancorp 18.58% 16.25% 1.22%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINKBANCORP $66.29 million 1.73 -$12.16 million ($0.51) -13.82 Fifth Third Bancorp $12.64 billion 1.90 $2.35 billion $3.23 10.91

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. LINKBANCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Third Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for LINKBANCORP and Fifth Third Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINKBANCORP 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 7 0 2.58

LINKBANCORP presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.71%. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus target price of $34.63, indicating a potential downside of 1.72%. Given LINKBANCORP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than Fifth Third Bancorp.

Dividends

LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. LINKBANCORP pays out -58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. LINKBANCORP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats LINKBANCORP on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. LINKBANCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The Consumer and Small Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses; home equity loans and lines of credit; credit cards; and cash management services. This segment also engages in the residential mortgage that include origination, retention and servicing of residential mortgage loans, sales and securitizations of loans, and hedging activities; indirect lending, including extending loans to consumers through automobile dealers, motorcycle dealers, powersport dealers, recreational vehicle dealers, and marine dealers; and home improvement and solar energy installation loans through contractors and installers. The Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various wealth management services for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides wealth planning, investment management, banking, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising middle market businesses, non-profits, states, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

