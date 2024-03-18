Analyzing NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) & First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $277.53 million 2.78 $44.26 million $1.68 17.83 First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A $1.69 9.62

NexPoint Residential Trust has higher revenue and earnings than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NexPoint Residential Trust and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, as reported by MarketBeat.

NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.55%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust 15.97% 8.92% 2.04% First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 110.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

(Get Free Report)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.