AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Short Interest Update

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 18.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $55,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $55,702.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,665 shares of company stock worth $450,422 in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 248.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 134.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANAB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of ANAB opened at $23.45 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $627.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.28.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

