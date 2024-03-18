Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMDV. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $61.60 on Monday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.