Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,807,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth $1,733,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth $7,079,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Federal Signal Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of FSS opened at $78.28 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Federal Signal Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.
About Federal Signal
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
