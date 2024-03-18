Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,950 Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 148.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LBTYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.99.
Liberty Global Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.56.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,250. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
