Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRST. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Primis Financial by 2,818.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Primis Financial by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $11.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $292.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.73. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Insider Activity at Primis Financial

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $42,408.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,049.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,631 over the last three months. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Primis Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

