Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,628,000 after buying an additional 52,401 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,232,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 103,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 270.4% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 405,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 296,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 14.1% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FNV. Scotiabank cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:FNV opened at $114.48 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of -47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

