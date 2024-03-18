Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $25,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 60.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Santander Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE SAN opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $4.46.
Banco Santander Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.
Banco Santander Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.