Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

