Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes $89,000 Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 12.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $185.94 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.99 and a 12 month high of $194.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.28 and its 200-day moving average is $166.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

