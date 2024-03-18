Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,350 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,007.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,000 shares of company stock worth $612,850. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $66.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.37.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

