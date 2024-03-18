Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -1.02.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANEB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.