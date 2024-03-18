Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the February 14th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Anghami Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of Anghami stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. Anghami has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

Get Anghami alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anghami

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anghami in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anghami during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anghami during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.