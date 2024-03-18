Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGHW) Short Interest Up 11.1% in February

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGHW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the February 14th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anghami

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anghami stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Anghami Stock Up 6.5 %

ANGHW opened at $0.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Anghami has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

