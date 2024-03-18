Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 618,200 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 14th total of 571,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $399,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 491,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,998.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $399,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,639,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

