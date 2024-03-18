ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $322.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.75.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $327.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ANSYS by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,156,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at about $3,273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,805,000 after acquiring an additional 154,325 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

