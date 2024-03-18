ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in February

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,793,900 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the February 14th total of 7,360,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,258.1 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $9.90 on Monday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

