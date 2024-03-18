APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $39.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.43.

APG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APG opened at $38.05 on Friday. APi Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

