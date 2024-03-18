Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,185 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 28,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $198.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

